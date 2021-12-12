हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 7,774 new COVID-19 cases, 306 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 8,464 recoveries in the last 24 hours. A decrease of 996 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 7,774 new COVID-19 cases, 306 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,46,90,510 and the total death toll to 4,75,434, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (December 12, 2021). The country also recorded 8,464 recoveries today. 

A decrease of 996 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 92,281. 

According to the data, Kerala reported the highest COVID-19 cases at 3,795 among all the states, followed by Maharashtra with 807 cases, Tamil Nadu with 681 cases and West Bengal with 610 cases. 

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 percent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.65 percent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 69 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,22,795, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 percent.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 132.93 crore.

(With agency inputs)

