India records 9,216 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 9,216 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,46,15,757 and the total death toll to 4,70,115, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (December 3, 2021).

COVID19 | India reports 9,216 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 99,976: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/XNkaMS2qhW — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

The active caseload stands at 99,976 and comprises 0.29 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. An increase of 213 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.80 percent. It has been less than two percent for the last 60 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.84 percent. It has been below one percent for the last 19 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,40,45,666, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 percent.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 125.75 crore.

