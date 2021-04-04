India records 93,246 new COVID-19 cases, beats US, set to surpass Brazil

New Delhi: India has recorded 93,246 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (April 4). The number of infections has surpassed that of the United States and if the cases continue to rise, will surpass Brazil as well.

India recorded 93,249 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since September 2020, taking the total tally to 1,24,85,509 on Sunday.

The country has been recording an unabated spike in cases from over three weeks. The daily cases peaked on September 16, 2020, with 97,894 people testing positive for the virus in a single day.

The active cases have now increased to 6,91,597 comprising 5.54 per cent of the total infections, while a total 1,16,29,289 patients recovered in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate reported to be 93.14 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry reports.

India recorded the most number of cases in the world once before. At the peak of its first wave, India recorded 99,181 cases on September 10 but was soon taken over by the US, which recorded 308,941 cases on its worst day on January 8. The highest Brazil has recorded is in the current wave, with a peak at 97,586 on March 25.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities and the fatality rate was reported 1.32 per cent.

A total of 11,66,716 samples tested for Covid-19 as of Saturday taking the total sample tests so far 24,81,25,908.

So far, 7,59,79,651 doses of the corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after the approval for Covishield and Covaxin. On April 1, the third phase of the vaccination drive began under which anyone 45 years or older is allowed to get a jab.

