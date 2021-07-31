India records more than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day

New Delhi: India recorded more than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day. According to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday (July 31, 2021) morning, the country witnessed 41,649 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

India on July 27 had recorded less than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases, which was the lowest single-day rise after 132 days but registered 43,654 cases on July 28, the highest in three weeks. The country then saw 43,509 cases on July 29, followed by 44,230 infections on July 30.

On the other hand, there were also 593 coronavirus-related deaths and 37,291 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 3,16,13,993, whereas, the death toll stands at 4,23,810

There are now 4,08,920 active cases in India and the Health Ministry informed that the national weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.42% and the daily positivity rate is at 2.34%.

Centre's high-level team reaches Kerala

The Centre's high-level multi-disciplinary team has reached Kerala on Friday to collaborate with the health authorities amid a rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state. The 6-member Central team to Kerala is headed by Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and will take stock of the on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by the state.

Kerala currently has 1,61,332 active cases with a growth rate of over 1.40 in the last seven days. Six Kerala districts are registering more than 10% weekly positivity.

COVID-19 Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said that the war against COVID-19 has changed because of the highly contagious Delta variant, first found in India. It said that the variant, now dominant across the globe, is as contagious as chickenpox and far more contagious than the common cold or flu.

