New Delhi: India on Thursday rejected criticism over its ties with Russia, saying it has established very good economic relations with Moscow and political colouring should not be attributed to the engagement.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came in response to questions on growing criticism of New Delhi by several Western powers on its trade ties with Moscow notwithstanding the crisis in Ukraine.

At a media briefing, Bagchi said India has been very open about its engagement with Russia and even cited continuing procurement of crude oil from Russia by Europe.

We have established economic relations with Russia and our focus is on stabilising this established economic relation in current circumstances, he said. Bagchi said discussions are underway to see what kind of payment mechanism can work between India and Russia in the current circumstances.

The MEA spokesperson also said that India's 2+2 dialogue with the US next week will provide an opportunity to exchange views on important regional and global developments and how both sides can work together to address common interests and concerns.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold the talks with US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on April 11 in Washington.

The unfolding situation in Ukraine is expected to be discussed in the fourth edition of the dialogue. Arindam Bagchi, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), formally announced the date of the dialogue at a media briefing.

"The dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship," he said.

"The 2+2 Dialogue will also provide an opportunity to exchange views about important regional and global developments and how we can work together to address issues of common interest and concern," Bagchi said.

The MEA spokesperson said Jaishankar will visit the US from April 11 to 12.

(With Agency Inputs)

