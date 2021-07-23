हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases, 483 deaths in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 97.36%

After reporting over 40,000 cases for two consecutive days, the country again saw a dip in COVID cases with little over 35K cases added in the last 24 hours  

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases, 483 deaths in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 97.36%
File photo

New Delhi: India on Friday (July 23, 2021) added 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 483 deaths have bean reported. 38,740 patients recovered during last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.36 per cent.

The active caseload is 4.05,513 which constitues 1.30% of total cases. The weekly positive rate remains below 5 % currently at 2.14%. The country has reported over 3.12 crore cases and over 4.19 lakh fatalities so far, as per health ministry data.

Over 54 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of doses administered in the country has exceeded 42.34 crores so far, the health ministry said

