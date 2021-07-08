India reports 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 45,892 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 817 deaths, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Thursday. “India reported 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 44,291 recoveries, and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

With this, the total COVID count has reached 3,07,09,557.

Total recoveries: 2,98,43,825

Active cases: 4,60,704

Death toll: 4,05,028 Total vaccinated: 36,48,47,549 (33,81,671 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/KFEi9MClz4 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Thursday is the 30th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,60,704 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,05,028 deaths so far.

The Ministry said that a total of 36,48,47,549 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 33,81,671 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

“Active cases constitute 1.50% of total cases. Recovery Rate increases to 97.18%. Weekly Positivity Rate below 5%, currently at 2.37%. Daily positivity rate at 2.42%, less than 3% for 17 consecutive days. Testing capacity ramped up – 42.52cr tests total conducted,” the Health Ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 42,52,25,897 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 7th July 2021. Of these, 18,93,800 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research added.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant.

The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

The toll is three times the number of people killed in traffic accidents around the globe every year. It is about equal to the population of Los Angeles or the nation of Georgia. It is equivalent to more than half of Hong Kong or close to 50% of New York City.

Even then, it is widely believed to be an undercount because of overlooked cases or deliberate concealment. With the advent of the vaccine, deaths per day have plummeted to around 7,900, after topping out at over 18,000 a day in January.

But in recent weeks, the mutant delta version of the virus first identified in India has set off alarms around the world, spreading rapidly even in vaccination success stories like the US, Britain and Israel.

Britain, in fact, recorded a one-day total this week of more than 30,000 new infections for the first time since January, even as the government prepares to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England later this month.

The US And other wealthy countries have agreed to share at least 1 billion doses with struggling countries. The US has the world's highest reported death toll, at over 600,000, or nearly 1 in 7 deaths, followed by Brazil at more than 520,000, though the real numbers are believed to be much higher in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro's far-right government has long downplayed the virus.

