topStoriesenglish2592028
NewsIndia
INDIA

India Says It Shares Japan's Vision For Free, Rules-Based Indo-Pacific

In the Defence Policy Dialogue, India and Japan agreed to diversify their defence cooperation in new and emerging domains like space and cyber as part of an aim to consolidate the overall strategic engagement. 

Last Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 04:52 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

India Says It Shares Japan's Vision For Free, Rules-Based Indo-Pacific

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India shares Japan's vision for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific and stressed that both the countries must continue to expand the scope of their bilateral cooperation. Singh conveyed this to Japan's Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Oka Masami during a meeting.

Oka is currently on a visit to India primarily to attend the seventh Defence Policy Dialogue. The dialogue took place on Wednesday over two weeks after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India during which he described the country as an "indispensable partner" of Japan to achieve the ambitious goal of peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

In the Defence Policy Dialogue, India and Japan agreed to diversify their defence cooperation in new and emerging domains like space and cyber as part of an aim to consolidate the overall strategic engagement. In the meeting with Singh, Oka reiterated Japan's keenness to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation, including collaboration in defence equipment and technology sector, the defence ministry said.

"Rajnath Singh conveyed that India shares Japan's vision for a free, open, secure and rules-based Indo-Pacific and stressed that both the countries must continue to expand the scope of their bilateral cooperation," it said. Oka was also accompanied by Ambassador of Japan to India Suzuki Hiroshi, who thanked Singh for the impetus provided by his "strong and positive" leadership towards strengthening the bilateral defence ties, the ministry said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia