India sees highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, new infections 10956, deaths 396

New Delhi: India on Friday (June 12, 2020) recorded more than 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours for the very first time since the outbreak making it the highest jump recorded in a day. The total tally crossed 2.9 lakh on Friday and the death toll was at 8498.

As per the Ministry of Health data, 10956 news cases and 396 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours since Thursday 8 am taking the total tally to 297,535 which includes 141,842 active cases, 147,194 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 8,498 deaths.

Maharashtra, the state with the most number of confirmed cases has reported 97,648 cases. The state also witnessed 150 coronavirus-related deaths during the same time and its Covid-19 death toll is now 3,590. Tamil Nadu is second only to Maharashtra with 38,716 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 34,687 cases and Gujarat with 22,067 cases.

Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38 2 Andhra Pradesh 2301 3048 80 5429 3 Arunachal Pradesh 57 4 0 61 4 Assam 1881 1432 6 3319 5 Bihar 2681 3266 36 5983 6 Chandigarh 41 286 5 332 7 Chhattisgarh 945 447 6 1398 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 28 2 0 30 9 Delhi 20871 12731 1085 34687 10 Goa 350 67 0 417 11 Gujarat 5546 15101 1385 22032 12 Haryana 3644 2260 64 5968 13 Himachal Pradesh 184 280 6 470 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2702 1820 52 4574 15 Jharkhand 961 630 8 1599 16 Karnataka 3196 2977 72 6245 17 Kerala 1258 968 18 2244 18 Ladakh 80 54 1 135 19 Madhya Pradesh 2768 7042 431 10241 20 Maharashtra 47980 46078 3590 97648 21 Manipur 293 73 0 366 22 Meghalaya 25 18 1 44 23 Mizoram 101 1 0 102 24 Nagaland 106 22 0 128 25 Odisha 1023 2354 9 3386 26 Puducherry 88 67 2 157 27 Punjab 569 2259 59 2887 28 Rajasthan 2798 8775 265 11838 29 Sikkim 12 2 0 14 30 Tamil Nadu 17662 20705 349 38716 31 Telangana 2162 1993 165 4320 32 Tripura 634 278 1 913 33 Uttarakhand 786 842 15 1643 34 Uttar Pradesh 4451 7292 345 12088 35 West Bengal 5338 3988 442 9768 Cases being reassigned to states 8315 8315 Total# 141842 147195 8498 297535

The recovery rate in India stands at 49.47 percent.