India sees highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, new infections 10956, deaths 396

New Delhi: India on Friday (June 12, 2020) recorded more than 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours for the very first time since the outbreak making it the highest jump recorded in a day. The total tally crossed 2.9 lakh on Friday and the death toll was at 8498.
As per the Ministry of Health data, 10956 news cases and 396 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours since Thursday 8 am taking the total tally to 297,535 which includes 141,842 active cases, 147,194 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 8,498 deaths.
Maharashtra, the state with the most number of confirmed cases has reported 97,648 cases. The state also witnessed 150 coronavirus-related deaths during the same time and its Covid-19 death toll is now 3,590. Tamil Nadu is second only to Maharashtra with 38,716 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 34,687 cases and Gujarat with 22,067 cases.
Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|33
|0
|38
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2301
|3048
|80
|5429
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|57
|4
|0
|61
|4
|Assam
|1881
|1432
|6
|3319
|5
|Bihar
|2681
|3266
|36
|5983
|6
|Chandigarh
|41
|286
|5
|332
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|945
|447
|6
|1398
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|28
|2
|0
|30
|9
|Delhi
|20871
|12731
|1085
|34687
|10
|Goa
|350
|67
|0
|417
|11
|Gujarat
|5546
|15101
|1385
|22032
|12
|Haryana
|3644
|2260
|64
|5968
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|184
|280
|6
|470
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2702
|1820
|52
|4574
|15
|Jharkhand
|961
|630
|8
|1599
|16
|Karnataka
|3196
|2977
|72
|6245
|17
|Kerala
|1258
|968
|18
|2244
|18
|Ladakh
|80
|54
|1
|135
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2768
|7042
|431
|10241
|20
|Maharashtra
|47980
|46078
|3590
|97648
|21
|Manipur
|293
|73
|0
|366
|22
|Meghalaya
|25
|18
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|101
|1
|0
|102
|24
|Nagaland
|106
|22
|0
|128
|25
|Odisha
|1023
|2354
|9
|3386
|26
|Puducherry
|88
|67
|2
|157
|27
|Punjab
|569
|2259
|59
|2887
|28
|Rajasthan
|2798
|8775
|265
|11838
|29
|Sikkim
|12
|2
|0
|14
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|17662
|20705
|349
|38716
|31
|Telangana
|2162
|1993
|165
|4320
|32
|Tripura
|634
|278
|1
|913
|33
|Uttarakhand
|786
|842
|15
|1643
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4451
|7292
|345
|12088
|35
|West Bengal
|5338
|3988
|442
|9768
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8315
|8315
|Total#
|141842
|147195
|8498
|297535
The recovery rate in India stands at 49.47 percent.