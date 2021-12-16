India should make natural farming a Jan Andolan: PM Modi at Agro Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 16) said that natural farming should be transformed into a Jan Andolan (people’s movement) and urged all the state governments to come forward and join the sustainable and eco-friendly revolution.

While addressing the national conclave on Agro and Food Processing, PM Modi said, “Today, some farmers believe that farming cannot happen without chemicals, but this is absolutely false. We must learn ancient traditions of natural farming where we were one with nature."

Adding on to the benefits of natural farming, the leader said, “Natural farming will maximize the benefits to 80 per cent of small farmers in India who have less than two hectares of land. The situation of these farmers can greatly improve if they turn to natural farming and reduce spending money on chemical fertilizers.”

The prime minister also urged farmers to cease the ‘stubble burning’ process.

"We have to also get rid of mistakes in farming techniques. Experts say that burning the farm causes loss of land fertility. But it has become a tradition to burn crop stubble," he added.

PM Modi also reminded all the farmers to of his challenge to the world during the recent climate change summit. the challenge to adopt LIFE - Life Style for Environment.

"In the 21st century, it is India that is going to lead, it is the Indian farmers that are going to lead. As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and march into the Amrit Kaal (time till India`s 100 years of Independence), India will provide for the world a better solution for food security along with balance with nature through natural farming," Modi said.

The three-day summit on natural and zero-budget farming commenced on December 14 and is scheduled to conclude on December 16.

(With agency inputs)

