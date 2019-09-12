India signs contract with Russia for enhancing air defence capability of Delhi class warships

In a boost for Indian Navy, the Defence Ministry on Thursday signed contract with Russia for enhancing air defence capability of Delhi class warships of Indian Navy. The contract for modernisation of “Air Defence Complex Kashmir and Radar Fregat MAE” on P-15 (Delhi Class) of ships was signed between the Ministry of Defence and JSC Rosoboronexport, Russian Federation.

The modernisation of Radar and Missile systems would enhance the air defence capability of the P-15 Ships. As per the agreement reached between New Delhi and Moscow, modernisation, major overhaul and refurbishment of sub systems would be undertaken in India. The manufacturing of critical hardware would also be undertaken in partnership with the Indian industry.

There are 3 Delhi class destroyers in Indian Navy - INS Delhi, INS Mysore, INS Mumbai. The Delhi-class destroyers are guided-missile destroyers and three ships of this class are in active service. Delhi-class warships are guided-missile destroyers with a displacement of 6,200 tonnes, a length of 163 metres and a crew of 40 officers and 310 sailors. They have a maximum speed of 32 knots (59 kilometres per hour).

With a range of 4,500 nautical miles (7,200 km), the destroyers are armed with Kh-35E (SS-N-25 Switchblade) cruise missiles, Barak 1 short-range surface-to-air missiles (SAM), 9M317 (SA-N-7B Grizzly) medium-range SAM, one 100mm (3.9in) AK-100 naval gun, 30mm AK-630 close-in weapon system (CIWS), RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launcher, torpedos, and depth charges. The warships also carry 2 Sea King Mk 42B helicopters.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy's second Scorpene class submarine INS Khanderi will be commissioned on September 28, 2019, while a stealth guided-missile frigate under Project P-17A which is a follow-up of the Shivalik class (Project 17 class) will be launched into the sea for trials. The first submarine of the Scorpene class is INS Kalvari which was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 14, 2017.

Another four Scorpene Class diesel-electric attack submarines are under different stages of construction. The submarines have been designed by French company Naval Group (formerly DCNS) and manufactured at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Limited. The attack submarines are capable of travelling at 37 kilometres per hour (20 knots) while their speed on the surface is 20 kmph (11 knots). They can cover a distance of 12,000km (6480 nautical miles).