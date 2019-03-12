India successfully conducts third trial of Pinaka guided missile

New Delhi: India on Tuesday successfully conducted the third trial of the Pinaka guided missile in Rajasthan's Pokharan. Two trials - both successful - were conducted a day earlier.

The trials were conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

#WATCH India successfully carried out third trial of Pinaka guided missile at Pokharan (Rajasthan) today. Two trials were conducted yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1glOwNYA1e — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

The weapon system is equipped with a cutting-edge guiding kit which includes an advanced navigation and control system, according to an official press release. The missile can hit targets with a high level of accuracy to achieve results desired. In Monday's trials, the missiles managed to successfully hit targets 90 kilometres away.

The indigenously-developed Pinaka missile system is capable of firing a salvo of 12 HE rockets in 44 seconds. It can be mounted on a Tatra truck for mobility. Each Pinaka battery consists of: six launcher vehicles, each with 12 rockets; six loader-replenishment vehicles; three replenishment vehicles; two Command Post vehicle (one stand by) with a Fire Control computer, and the DIGICORA MET radar. A battery of six launchers is capable of neutralising an area of 1,000 m × 800 m.