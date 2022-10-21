NewsIndia
India successfully tests Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile

According to officials, the missile's strike range is between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometres. The missile's most recent test, conducted on December 18 of last year from the same base, was also successful.

 

  • Agni was a medium-range ballistic missile
  • It was successfully tested from the Odisha coast
  • The sleek missile was test fired from a mobile launcher from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island

New Delhi: Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) sources state that India has successfully tested the indigenously developed new generation medium-range ballistic missile Agni Prime from the Odisha coast on Friday. They said the sleek missile was test fired from a mobile launcher from APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 9.45 a.m. During the test, the solid-fuelled canisters missile met all mission parameters, they added. According to officials, all of its navigation was tracked and monitored by radars and telemetry equipment stationed at various points. According to them, the missile's strike range is between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometres. The missile's most recent test, conducted on December 18 of last year from the same base, was also successful.

According to officials, the missile reached its maximum range and all test objectives were met. “With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system have been established,” they said, reported news agency AN and Hindustan Times. They added that the “performance of the system was validated using the data obtained by several range instrumentation - such as - Radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems.” “The systems were deployed at different locations including two down-range ships at the terminal point to cover the entire trajectory,” they stated

Earlier in 2021, India conducted a missile test from APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. According to DRDO, the missile is a two-stage canister solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance systems.

(With agencies' inputs)

