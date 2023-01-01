India to be ready to launch manned-Gaganyan mission by end of 2023: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be ready to launch a manned space mission by the end of this year. The minister said that the opening up of the space sector for private firms has shown positive results as over 100 startups have been working in the sector in a short span of time.

"After the opening up of the Space Sector to private participants on the intervention of PM Narendra Modi, today it has more than 100 StartUps in a short span of time. By the end of the year 2023, ISRO will be ready to launch a 'Gaganyan'-manned space mission," said Singh.

He said that the future belongs to those who have innovative ideas and out-of-box goals. "The future belongs to those who have innovative ideas and out-of-box goals, and have the conviction and courage to achieve the same. The Minister emphasized that today we have a Prime Minister, who not only thinks out of box, but inspires 130 Crore Indians to take decisions with courage of conviction," he said on '2023 Science Vision' of the ministry.

Dr Jitendra Singh today said, the 2023 Science Vision will define India at 2047. Dr Jitendra Singh added that the year 2023 also happens to be the first of the last 25 years or the last quarter of the calendar before independent India turns 100 at 2047 and realizes its century dreams

Singh said that the ministry of earth science will focus on a deep-sea mission going ahead. "CSIR in 2023 will also focus on Green Hydrogen. The Ministry of Earth Sciences will focus on Deep Sea mission & technologies. This year will also witness further headway in Blue Economy," he said.

Significantly, PM Modi referred to Deep Ocean Mission twice in his Independence Day address, first in 2021 and then again in 2022.