हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

India to get 5 more COVID-19 vaccines including Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V by October

India is expected to get five additional vaccine manufacturers apart from current manufactures Covishield and Covaxin by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

India to get 5 more COVID-19 vaccines including Johnson &amp; Johnson, Sputnik V by October
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Centre is gearing to scale up the COVID-19 vaccine production as more and more states flag COVID-19 vaccine doses shortage. It is expected that by the end of the third quarter of 2021, India will get five additional vaccine manufacturers apart from current manufactures Covishield and Covaxin.

Around 20 COVID-19 vaccines are in various clinical and pre-clinical stages and will add a boost to India's vaccine production.

As per top government sources, the new strategy is to manufacture additional vaccine doses.

"These vaccines are Sputnik V vaccine (in collaboration with Dr. Reddy`s), Johnson & Johnson vaccine (in collaboration with Biological E), Novavax vaccine (in collaboration with Serum India), Zydus Cadila`s vaccine, and Bharat Biotech`s Intranasal Vaccine," a source was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sputnik V vaccine is expected to get the Emergency Use Approval within the next ten days. 

A decision has been taken at the highest level to ensure all steps are taken to help domestic manufacturers to scale up vaccine production amid a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the number of new cases increasing each day. 

Meanwhile, India on Sunday added 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases taking the active count to over 11 lakh. The country also witnessed 90,584 recoveries and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

India's active count now stands at 11,08,087. The country's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 1.33 crore, of which, 1.2 crore have recovered, whereas, 1.69 lakh have died of the virus, as per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry. 

Notably, the number of COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered in the country has crossed 10 crore, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said. India achieved the milestone in a record 85 days as compared to 89 days by US and 102 days by China.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

COVID-19: Electronic device to curb airborne spread of virus developed in Kerala

Must Watch

PT11M24S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day