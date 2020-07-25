India to observe 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, pay tribute to its brave martyrs

India will observe the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 and pay tribute to its brave martyrs. This day commemorates the success of ''Operation Vijay'' which was launched by the Indian Army to recapture the strategic Indian territories held by the Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999.

Operation Vijay was one of the most prominent wars and hard-fought victories fought by the Indian Armed Forces between May and July 1999. July 26 is dedicated to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the nation. The soldiers fought legendary battles in Dras, Kaksar, Batalik and Turtuk sectors at heights above 12,000 feet.

While the 60-day long war resulted in the loss of several lives on both the sides, India eventually won the unofficial war by regaining control of all the previously held territory, re-establishing the status quo.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the Kargil victory, as a victory of the bravery of the son's and daughters, of India's resolve, and of India's capability and fortitude. He had further described it as a victory of India's dignity and discipline; and a victory of the hopes and devotion to duty of each Indian.

The Prime Minister had asserted that wars are not fought by governments alone, but by the entire nation. He said soldiers sacrifice their all, for future generations. He had said the deeds of these soldiers are a matter of pride for each and every Indian.

The PM had said that he had visited Kargil just a few months after assuming office in 2014. He also recalled that he had visited Kargil 20 years ago, at the height of the Kargil war. Recalling the valour of the jawans in Kargil, he had said that the entire country stood together with the soldiers.

PM Modi had said, "I had gone to Kargil 20 years ago when war was at its peak, the enemy was playing its games sitting on high peaks. Death was staring in the face yet our jawans carrying the tricolour wanted to reach the valley before anyone."

