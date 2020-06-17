हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
World War II

India to send Tri-Service contingent to participate in 75th Victory Day Parade of World War II in Russia's Moscow

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Russian President Vladimir Putin a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Victory Day (May 9).

India to send Tri-Service contingent to participate in 75th Victory Day Parade of World War II in Russia's Moscow
Representational Image

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, there will be a military parade in Moscow to honour the heroism and sacrifices made by the Russian and other friendly people. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Russian President Vladimir Putin a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Victory Day (May 9).

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also sent a congratulatory message to his counterpart Sergei Shoigu on the occasion. Russia's Defence Minister has invited an Indian contingent to take part in the Victory Day Parade scheduled to be held on June 24 in Moscow.

Singh has agreed to send a 75-member Tri-Service contingent to participate in the parade, where contingents of other countries are also expected to participate. The participation in the parade will be a mark of tribute and solidarity with the people of Russia at a time when they remember their heroes of the Great Patriotic War.

