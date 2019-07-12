close

India

India-US trade talks: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to visit Washington for next round

New Delhi: The two-day India US trade talks came to an end on Friday with no big breakthrough but sides agreeing to continue discussions on trade issues. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will be going to Washington for the next round of talks, the dates of which are yet to be decided.

A release from the Commerce Ministry said, "Both sides discussed the broad contours of bilateral trade and commercial ties and agreed to continue their discussions for achieving mutually beneficial outcomes aimed at further growing the economic relationship and addressing mutual trade concerns."

Assistant of United States Trade Representative (USTR) Christopher Wilson, Deputy Assistant USTR Brendan Lynch discussed key trade issues with there Indian counterpart Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce Sanjay Chadha. 

The release further clarified that the talks were "in line with the mandate given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during their meeting at Osaka, Japan on 28 June 2019."

The talks in Delhi come just 10 days after India and the US agreed to restart talks on trade issues. Washington while calling New Delhi a close ally, has been publically raising concerns on the latter's "high tariff" on US products.

There was no readout from USTR over the talks. The visiting US delegation also met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
 

