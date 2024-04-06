India Will Enter Pakistan To Kill Terrorists If They Flee There: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: In a resolute warning to terror outfits, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has affirmed India's commitment to thwarting terrorism, even if it means crossing the borders. Responding to recent allegations and echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertive stance, Singh stated that India would pursue terrorists who seek refuge in Pakistan after perpetrating acts of violence in India. “20 terrorists ko maara hai? Koi bhi terrorist hamare padosi desh se yadi Bharat ko disturb karne ki koshish karega, ya yahan par aatankwadi harkatein karega, to uska muh tod jawab denge. Yadi woh bhaag kar Pakistan mein jayega, to Pakistan mein ghus kar maarenge (Did you say we killed 20 terrorists? If any terrorist from Pakistan tries to disturb India, or commits terrorist acts here, we will give a befitting response. If he runs away to Pakistan, we will go there and kill him),” Rajnath Singh while speaking to a private media house.

No Tolerance For Terrorism: Rajnath

Singh emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, asserting that the country will not hesitate to take decisive action against those who disturb its peace. He reiterated India's desire for peaceful relations with neighbouring countries but underscored the nation's readiness to respond firmly to any threat to its security.

Escalating Tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the 2019 Pulwama attack, which India attributed to Pakistan-based militants. The subsequent airstrikes by India on terrorist targets in Pakistan further strained relations between the two nations.

International Allegations

Recent allegations, particularly highlighted by UK-based media outlet The Guardian, have accused India of extrajudicial killings in Pakistan. These claims have sparked international scrutiny and contributed to the ongoing diplomatic friction between India and Pakistan. The Guardian report came months after Canada and the US accused India of killing or attempting to kill Khalistani terrorists in those countries. Canada said in September that it was pursuing "credible allegations" linking India to the death of a Sikh separatist leader shot dead in June - claims that India said were "absurd and motivated". A top Canadian official said in January that India was cooperating in the matter and bilateral ties were improving. Similarly, the US said in November that it had thwarted an Indian plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader and announced charges against a person it said had worked with India to orchestrate the attempted murder.

Denial And Counterclaims

New Delhi, however, maintains that targeted killings in other countries are not a policy of the Indian government. The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated its stand that it has no role to play in these killings. The MEA claimed that they were 'false and malicious anti-India propaganda'.

Despite these tensions, efforts to improve bilateral relations have been observed, with India expressing a willingness to cooperate in investigations. Both Canada and the US have acknowledged India's cooperation in addressing the allegations, signalling a potential thaw in diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister Modi has reiterated India's commitment to investigating any information regarding alleged extraterritorial activities. This commitment underscores India's adherence to the rule of law and its determination to address accusations transparently.