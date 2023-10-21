India Will Eradicate Poverty And Become Developed Country In Next 25 Years: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon the people of the country to hold the hands of the poor and unprivileged to bring them out of poverty and contribute to the development of the nation. Speaking at the 125th Founder's Day of The Scindia School PM Modi asserted that India will eliminate poverty and progress by ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries benefit from comprehensive welfare programs.

"The government will not stop until every unprivileged person in the country gets benefits under various welfare schemes including Ayushman Bharat card, a cooking gas connection, a functional bank account and a pukka house. PM Modi asserted that by working with these welfare schemes the government brought nearly 13.5 crore poor people above the poverty line.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | On the 125th Founder’s Day of ‘The Scindia School’ in Gwalior, PM Modi says, "... India will remove poverty and also become developed. Whatever India is doing today is doing it on a mega scale… Your dreams and resolutions should both be big… Your dream… pic.twitter.com/mVcAJOCh9R — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2023

"India is determined to eradicate poverty and achieve development on a grand scale. Aspiration and determination should both be of substantial magnitude. Your dreams are my commitment," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further emphasized the importance of working for the welfare of future generations rather than seeking short-term gains. He highlighted that the BJP-led government at the Center is nearing its 10-year anniversary and has made several long-term decisions, liberating the nation from a range of pending issues. These include actions such as the abrogation of Article 370, the introduction of GST, the implementation of One Rank One Pension, the ban on Triple Talaq, and the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

PM Modi stressed that these unresolved matters could have burdened future generations, and his government is dedicated to creating a favorable environment for young individuals, offering them abundant opportunities. He encouraged students to dream big and strive for significant accomplishments.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the Scindia School's approaching 150th anniversary, closely aligning with India's centenary of independence. He expressed confidence in the youth's ability to transform India into a developed nation within the next 25 years, emphasizing that he trusts in their capabilities.

PM Modi reiterated that the next 25 years are crucial for the students and for India as a whole. He urged every student of the Scindia School to contribute to India's development, whether in the professional world or any other sphere.