India Reports 3,641 New Covid-19 Cases, 11 Deaths In 24 Hours Amid Fresh Health Concerns

New Delhi: Triggering fresh concerns over another Covid-19 wave in the country, India on Monday recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh Coronavirus cases and the active caseload rose to 20,219. According to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 AM on Monday, the death toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 fatalities - three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan - recorded in a 24-hour span. The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12 while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases was at 4.47 crore (4,47,26,246). The active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crore (4,41,75,135) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.

Daily Spike In Covid-19 Cases In India

India on Sunday (April 2, 2023) continued to see a spike in the daily cases and recorded a single-day jump of 3,824 infections, the highest in 184 days. With the fresh infections, the country's active coronavirus caseload jumped to 18,389. The daily positivity rate now stands at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent.

According to the Union health ministry data, India's Covid-19 tally increased to 4,47,22,605, while the death toll climbed to 5,30,881 with five fatalities. One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, and Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours and one was reconciled by Kerala, the Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am showed on Sunday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,73,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the Health Ministry data said. According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

India has been witnessing an increase in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country. However, medical experts and officials have said that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of the vaccines.