INDIAN AIR FORCE

Indian Air Force To Receive First Airbus C-295 Transport Aircraft This Month

India had inked an agreement with Airbus for supply of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft in September 2021.

Last Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Air Force To Receive First Airbus C-295 Transport Aircraft This Month Image for representation

The Indian Air Force is all set to welcome its first Airbus C-295 tactical military transport aircraft this month, an official of the European aircraft manufacturer said. As reported by PTI, Remi Maillard, Airbus India President and Managing Director, said that India will get its first C-295 aircraft in September. Indian Air Force chief Air Marshal V R Chaudhari is expected to travel to Seville in Spain to take the delivery of the first C-295 aircraft. Airbus Defense is building the C-295 for IAF in Spain.

"The first C-295 aircraft will be delivered to the Indian Air Force this month only," Remi Maillard, Airbus India President and Managing Director said. Maillard was interacting with reporters after Airbus inked a memorandum of understanding with the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to train engineers for the aviation sector.


India had inked an agreement with Airbus for supply of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft in September 2021. As per the agreement, 40 aircraft will be built at the facility set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in partnership with Airbus at Vadodara. Airbus will supply 16 aircraft in fly away condition from its facility in Spain.

The C-295, having 5-10 tonne capacity, is used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for logistic operations to locations that are not accessible to current heavier aircraft. It also has a proven capability of operating from short or unprepared airstrips. Maillard said the aircraft production in India will begin in 2026.

