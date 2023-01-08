Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, kills two terrorists

Poonch: Indian army troops on Saturday (January 7) foiled two heavily armed terrorists in Balakot sector of Poonch in the night-long operation. Jammu based defence PRO said, on Saturday evening the alert troops noticed a suspicious movement along the LoC in the Balakot sector and fired some speculative fire shots.

"A massive search operation was launched in the area after which contact with the terrorists was established. In a brief exchange of fire, two unidentified terrorists were killed," he said. Further search to rule out the presence of any more terrorists is underway, he added.

Alert troops deployed on border fence in #Balakot detected and neutralised two terrorist so far. Area has been cordoned off and operations are in progress."

Pertinently, the killing of two terrorists comes amid high alert in Jammu's, Poonch-Rajouri districts in the wake of recent killings of six people including two minors in Dhangri village of Rajouri.

Meanwhile, one of the injured in Dhangri firing incident succumbed early morning today, taking the toll of slain to seven. The slain as per officials was air-lifted from GMC Rajouri to Jammu hospital. He has been identified as Prince Sharma. He was injured on the first day of the firing incident at Dhangri.

