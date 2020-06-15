हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Indian Army in joint operation with Assam Police recovers huge amount of arms, ammunition in Chirang district

A police official said, "This is the second-largest arms and ammunition recovery in the district after Panbari Forest Reserve in 2019."

Indian Army in joint operation with Assam Police recovers huge amount of arms, ammunition in Chirang district

Chirang: The Indian Army along with Assam Police, 210 Cobra Battalion and 6 Battalion SSB on Monday (June 15) unearthed a massive amount of arms and ammunition in the Chirang district of Assam.

A joint operation was launched based on the information regarding the presence of illegal arms and ammunition in the forested area of Lal Pathar. 

After toiling search for 12 days that involved deep search metal detectors, a suspected spot was located. On digging, a hidden cache of arms and ammunition was found. 

He added, "7 pistols, 3 rifles, 192 grenades, 14 RPG shells, 28 pistol magazines, one AK-47 magazine, 200 rounds of AK-47, and 85 SLR ammunition were recovered."

