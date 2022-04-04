हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fake encounter

Indian Army initiates court martial proceedings against captain involved in Amshipora fake encounter

The Army said that it is committed to the ethical conduct of operations.

Indian Army initiates court martial proceedings against captain involved in Amshipora fake encounter
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Indian Army has initiated general court martial proceedings against the captain involved in the Amshipora fake encounter in July 2020, in which three locals hailing from the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir were killed.

An official statement issued by the Army stated that the general court martial proceedings has been initiated after the Court of Inquiry and the Summary of Evidence indicated a need for disciplinary proceedings.

The statement added that the Indian Army is committed to the ethical conduct of operations.

"Further updates on the case will be shared in a manner so as not to prejudice due process of law," it read further.

Three labourers, hailing from the Rajouri district of the Jammu region, who were identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammed Abrar, were killed in a remote hilly village of the Shopian district on July 18, 2020, and were labelled as terrorists.

Tags:
Fake encounterAmshiporaJammu and Kashmir fake encounterCourt martialIndian Army
