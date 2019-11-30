Indian Army patrol party hit by avalanche in Siachen, two dead

SRINAGAR: An Army patrol party was hit by an avalanche in southern Siachen Glacier region in the Union Territory of Ladakh in the wee hours of Saturday which resulted in the death of two personnel. According to reports, the Army patrol party was operating at an altitude of 18,000 feet in the southern Siachen Glacier when the tragic incident took place.

Members of the Avalanche Rescue Team were immediately rushed to the spot. Army Helicopters were also deployed to help in the rescue operation. After reaching the spot, the Avalanche Rescue Team located the patrol party and pulled out those trapped inside a thick layer of snow.

Two Army personnel, however, succumbed inside the avalanche. Those rescued in the operation were then airlifted by helicopters to the Army Base Camp for treatment.

Confirming the news, the Defence spokesperson said, ''Despite best efforts by the medical teams, two Army personnel succumbed in the avalanche."

Earlier on November 19, at least four soldiers got martyred and two civilian porters lost their lives after an avalanche hit an eight-member team of Indian Army in northern Siachen Glacier.

The Army team was on a patrol when the avalanche hit them at an altitude of 19,000 feet around 3:30 pm.

Army said that all 8 personnel were pulled out of avalanche debris and seven of them who were critically injured were evacuated by helicopters to the nearest Military Hospital.

Army said that four soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives due to extreme hypothermia.