Indian Army

Indian Army pays homage to Major Sankalp Yadav who died in chopper crash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez

The event was organised to commemorate Major Sankalp Yadav laid down his life in a helicopter accident while he was on a casualty evacuation mission in Tulail region of the Gurez valley on Friday.

Indian Army pays homage to Major Sankalp Yadav who died in chopper crash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez

Srinagar: A wreath-laying and memorial service was organised on Saturday (March 12) at the Dawar War Memorial to pay homage to Major Sankalp Yadav. 

The Indian Army, Civil Administration and locals of Gurez organised the event in commemoration of Yadav who laid down his life in an unfortunate helicopter accident while he was on a casualty evacuation mission in Tulail region of the Gurez valley on March 11, 2022. 

The event witnessed a huge gathering of locals, Civil Administration officials and personnel of Indian Army, Indian Air Force, BSF, JKP and CISF who came together to express their solidarity and support for the fallen hero, his bereaved family members, and Lieutenant Colonel Vivek Kumar Dwivedi, the pilot of the helicopter, who sustained grievous injuries and is presently admitted in the Army Hospital at Udhampur.

A guard of honour and wreath laying was conducted at the war memorial, post which candles were lit and prayers were offered by the gathering to pay homage to the departed soul and recovery of the injured officer. 

The Army Aviation and Air Force sorties are the lifelines of Gurez valley during winters when the road access is cut off for around 4 months due to heavy snowfall and closure of the Razdan pass. 

It is then that these air warriors spring into action and aid the civil population and Armed forces deployed here in Gurez for their transport, maintenance, and medical evacuation. Without them, the very sustenance of this remote valley is not possible. The people of this valley are highly indebted to these air warriors for their service.

The event highlighted the unity, patriotism, and unflinching support of the people of Gurez towards their Armed forces and expressed their deep condolences and gratitude towards the air warriors.

Tags:
Indian Armyarmy chopper crashJammu and KashmirGurez ValleyMajor Sankalp Yadav
