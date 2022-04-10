New Delhi: Indian Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has invited applications to fill the vacancies for the post of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) Messenger and Steno Grade 2. The recruitment drive is for The Indian Army HQ 101 Area Shillong Civilian.

The application will be accepted offline and the last date to apply is May 1.

Here is all you need to know about the Indian Army Recruitment process 2022

Indian Army Vacancy 2022 Category-wise

MTS (Messenger ) - 4

OBC-2

SC-1

ESM-1

Steno Grade-II - 1

OBC-1

Eligibility

Candidates who have passed the 10th and 12th standards are eligible to apply for Army HQ 101 Recruitment 2022.

How to apply for Indian Army Jobs 2022

Candidates have to submit their applications in offline mode.

To apply submit the application form with a self-attached copy of education qualification certificates, birth certificate, domicile certificate, caste certificate, two passport size photographs out of which one should be affixed on the right-hand corner of the application duly attested and one loose, one self-addressed envelope 9*4 inches with the stamp of Rs. 47/- to Send the Application Form: “The Establishment Officer, Headquarters 101 Area, PIN-908101, C/o 99 APO”

Indian Army Recruitment: Salary and age-limit

Candidates aged 18 to 25 can submit application forms for the aforementioned profiles.

Salary will be Rs 5,200 to 20,200 for Selected MTS and Rs 25,500 for selected Stenographers.

