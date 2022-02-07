Indian army renovates Sufi shrine in Kashmir's Kupwara

Kashmir: Indian Army, 160 Infantry Battalion TA renovated Baba Abdullah Ghazi shrine at Guzeriyal, Kupwara. The ‘Awaam & Jawan’ initiative saw locals from Kupwara working alongside Indian Army personnel.

Kupwara Terriers was approached by locals from Gazriyal for the provision of a covering over the Chashma (natural water source) used by approximately 300 residents of the village.

The Cheshma (spring) is located inside the Shrine compound which is co-located with the masjid. The spring is the main drinking water source to the 300 people of the adjacent village and they were suffering for years because the spring was in bad shape. The water is also used for agricultural purposes throughout the year.

Kupwara Terriers took up the task of creating a steel shed over the Cheshma to prevent littering and falling of leaves and dead wood from adjoining trees.

The locals of Gazriyal were extremely thankful and appreciated the gesture of Army for the construction effort and beautification of the 350+ years old Ziyarat.

Sarpanch said " we are grateful to the 160 battalions and CO who took the initiative on our request and made this ( Chesham) spring functional again. It will definitely will be a great help of poor people of villages"

This renovation work was an effort by Kupwara Terriers to pay tribute to the authentic and ethnic Sufi culture being practiced by locals, to preserve kashmir old Sufi tradition and thereby facilitate the manifestation of Islamic Sufism in Kashmir Valley.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by almost 100 locals of the village Guzeriyal. Indian army in far-flung areas of border district of Kupwara always had remained helpful to common people be it a health emergency assistance or any other problem.



Live TV