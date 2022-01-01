Indian Army’s ‘sweet’ gesture of friendship for Pakistan on New Year

New Delhi: As a warm gesture, the Indian Army on Saturday (January 1) presented sweets to Pakistan Army at Chilehana - Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to the neighbouring country on New Year’s day and display the will to maintain peace along the Line of Control.

Over years, India has continuously endeavored to sweeten and strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one across the spectrum to ensure peace and tranquility in the region.

Post the ceasefire agreement in February last year, there has been a prolonged peace along the Line of Control. The people have appreciated efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the Line of Control.

This gesture is one of the many such efforts made towards achieving peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir. These positive endeavors by the Indian Army will further the cause of prolonged peace.

