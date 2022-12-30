Indian Army saves pregnant woman's life, evacuates her amid heavy snow in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Indian Army on the night of 29 Dec 2022 conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman Mrs Nassem Kham w/o Mr Mohd Rafiq Khan from Damni village, in Nunwani Panchayat of Kalaroos Block to the primary health care (PHC) centre in Kalaroos amid heavy snowfall. At 8.30 pm, the Indian Army received a distress call from Asha Worker in Danmi requesting urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady who was in critical condition. Due to heavy snowfall, roads were blocked completely and a civil ambulance couldn't reach. Realising the criticality of the situation, the medical & rescue team from Kalaroos COB was immediately rushed to the location and the patient was safely evacuated to the Kalaroos hospital where she gave birth to a baby girl.

Soon after the birth of the baby girl, the woman developed some complications for which she needed to be evacuated immediately to SDH Kupwara for surgery. As the Army team was already back to camp and the road was still blocked due to snowfall, a doctor at PHC called up the Army for help.

Also Read: Fresh snowfall ends dry spell in Kashmir, brings cheers to tourists' faces

The same Army team from Kalaroos camp was again sent to Kalaroos PHC with a vehicle and the lady was shifted to SDH Kupwara safely in the night itself. The family and doctors expressed their gratitude to the Army for their swift action and timely assistance.