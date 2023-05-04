Indian Army Thwarts Infiltration Bid Along LOC In J&K's Kupwara, Two Terrorists Gunned Down

Srinagar: The Indian Army said on Thursday that they are prepared to thwart any attempt from across the border to send infiltrators into the Valley to disrupt peace, after killing two terrorists in Machil sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Addressing a press conference, Brigadier Vinod Singh Negi said that the operation in Machil sector on May 3 was successful and resulted in elimination of two infiltrators."

He said that intelligence agencies were constantly receiving inputs about possible infiltration. “It was learnt that infiltrators will be pushed from across the border. After inputs by the police high alert was sounded on May 01,” he said.

He said that additional ambushes were deployed at possible target places and special operation group of J&K police was also involved in this operation, based on the inputs. The Brigadier also said that the operation was carried out under challenging conditions as troops faced cold weather conditions and low visibility.

“Despite continuous snow, rain, overflow of water channels and challenging atmosphere, the operation was carried out successfully. Brave troops stayed in open for more than 48 hours waiting for the infiltrators,” he said.

The Brigadier said that on May 03 an ambush spotted and killed two infiltrators. “They were fired at and two of them were killed. Entire area was searched and war like store along with eatables with Pakistan marking were recovered.”

He added that regular efforts are being made from the other side of the border to disrupt peace here. “All such efforts have been foiled. We are fully alert, and every infiltration will be foiled,” he said while praising the troops deployed at forward areas.

Meanwhile, SSP Kupwara while addressing the press conference said that they will continue to foil any attempts of enemy. "Alert troops are deployed at LoC. We continue to work jointly with army and share every intelligence input. No one can cross the LoC and disturb peace here," he said

