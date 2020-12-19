Indian bullet train: Everything you need to know about PM Narendra Modi's dream project

The bullet train, the ambitious dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming true.

The Embassy of Japan in India shared some photos of the E5 Series Shinkansen, which will be modified for use as rolling stock of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.

This is India's first bullet train project, making India the first country to buy Japan's famous 'Shinkansen' bullet-train technology after Taiwan.

The foundation stone of the bullet train running between Ahmedabad-Mumbai was laid by Prime Minister Modi and his then Japnese counterpart Shinzo Abe on September 14, 2017, in Ahmedabad.

The project is expected to get completed in 2023.

The distance of 580 km between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is covered in 7-12 hours with existing trains. The same distance will be covered in 2.5 hours with the bullet train. The bullet train has a maximum speed of 350 km per hour.

The bullet train project will cost 1.08 lakh crore. The project is expected to provide 90 thousand jobs directly or indirectly.

