Indian Coast Guard rescues 24 distressed fishermen off Kerala Coast; search on for 31 others

New Delhi: In a joint search and rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft rescued 24 distressed fishermen amidst adverse weather conditions off the Kerala coast. The operation was conducted by the ICG, Marine Enforcement Wing and Coastal Security Police in coordination with the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre Kochi.

Due to the inclement weather off the Kerala coast since Sunday, 14 fishing boats with 55 fishermen were reported to be in distress.

The Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft were pressed into Search and Rescue (SAR) mission despite rough weather conditions. Timely action in alerting the fishing boats in vicinity resulted in the rescue of 24 fishermen and a lookout is on for the remaining 31 fishermen.

@IndiaCoastGuard Maritime Rescue coord Sub Centre Kochi coordinated rescue of 24 fishermen reported to be in distress along Kerala coast due adverse weather conditions. Search efforts for 31 missing fishermen in progress by #ICG #MEW #CSP and local fishermen @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/b2vsfZ6BMz — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 7, 2020

The missing fishing boats are from Ponnani, Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, Munambam and Azhikode harbours of Kerala.

The Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft and Chetak Helicopter along with Coast Guard ship ICGS Samar, ICGS Vikram, ICGS Aryaman and interceptor boat C-144 are undertaking extensive sea-air coordinated search at sea.

Further, electronic surveillance of area is being maintained through Coastal Surveillance Network to shepherd fishing boats in the area to safer locations and regular weather advisory is also being transmitted. Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (Mumbai) has also alerted all ships in vicinity to maintain a lookout and render assistance to the distressed fishing boats.