Indian embassy in Japan celebrates 71st Republic Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of 71st Republic Day of India, National Flag was unfurled at the embassy of India situated at Tokyo, Japan. Ambassador Sanjay Kumar Verma hoisted the National Flag in the morning of January 26.

A huge mass of about 700 people participated in the Republic Day event in Japan. The flag hoisting ceremony was followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the customary reading out by the Ambassador of the President’s Address to the Nation on the eve of Republic Day.

The India-Japan embassy shared the moments of Republic day celebration in its Twitter handle writing, ''71st Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm @IndianEmbTokyo Ambassador HE Mr Sanjay Kumar Verma hoisted the National Flag and read out the address of Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn to the Nation.''

Students of India International School in Japan (IISJ), Tokyo and Global Indian International School (GIIS), Tokyo and a group of ladies from Embassy sang patriotic songs.

Two of Japan's leading national newspapers, 'Japan News' and 'Japan Times, released a special supplement on India’s 70th Republic Day. They carried the Ambassador of India’s Message as well as congratulatory messages by Japanese dignitaries as well as various players in India-Japan Trade and Commerce Sphere.

The Republic day celebration in India was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovonid along with Brazilian President who was the Chief Guest of the event at Rajpath. The ceremonial Republic day parade observed marchpast of the army troops and tableaux of several states portrayed the cultural and traditional richness of India during the event.