IRAN-ISRAEL WAR

Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Nationals In Israel Amid Rising Tensions In Middle East

The Indian Embassy in Israel advised nationals to stay alert and follow local safety protocols amid rising tensions in the Middle Eastern country..

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 08:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Nationals In Israel Amid Rising Tensions In Middle East Image: X/ @IFD

The Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory, urging all nationals to stay alert and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by local authorities amid the current situation in the Middle Eastern country.

Indian Embassy shared an advisory on Tuesday for all Indian nationals in Israel as tension escalated in the Middle Eastern country following the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy also shared a 24 X 7 helpline number for nationals in case of emergencies.

Iran has announced the launch of dozens of missiles into Israel in retaliation for the deaths of a Hezbollah leader and a Hamas official, according to the Associated Press. The statement warned that any military response from Israel would be met with even stronger retaliation.

 

