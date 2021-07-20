हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karambir Singh

Indian Navy Chief Karambir Singh to attend Russian Navy Day celebrations next week

The visit by the Indian Navy Chief to the country happens at a time when both countries are all set to host the maiden Foreign and Defence ministers dialogue

File photo: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh (L)

New Delhi: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh will be visiting Russia next week for the Russian Navy Day celebrations. He is the 3rd high-level Indian official to visit Russia after External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla earlier this year. 

Russia will hold the main day of the navy day in St Petersburg on July 25, which is a national holiday in Russia and is celebrated on the last Sunday of July. 

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tabar will also be taking part in the celebrations of the Navy Day of Russia. The ship had sailed from India last month and will reach Russia, after exercising with navies of countries like Greece, France and Egypt.

Indian Navy chief has also travelled to Myanmar, Bangladesh and Australia in the past. 

Navy chiefs of other countries like Iran's Navy Commander Admiral Hossein Khanzadi will also be present in the country for the Navy Day celebrations.

The visit by the Indian Navy Chief to the country happens at a time when both countries are all set to host the maiden Foreign and Defence ministers dialogue and annual India-Russia summit-level talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to India contingent on the covid situation at that time. 

