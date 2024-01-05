Indian Navy Commandos Arrive On Hijacked Vessel Off Somalia Coast, Begin Rescue Operation

NEW DELHI: In a high-stakes operation, the Indian Navy's elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) swiftly responded to the hijacking crisis unfolding on the MV Lila Norfolk off the coast of Somalia on Friday. The warship INS Chennai, strategically deployed for maritime security operations, launched a helicopter carrying the MARCOS to conduct sanitization operations on the hijacked vessel.

Warning Issued to Pirates

Military officials have disclosed that the MARCOS issued a stern warning to the pirates on board the MV Lila Norfolk, urging them to abandon the hijacked vessel immediately. The Indian naval warship, with its formidable capabilities, stands ready to ensure the safety of all individuals involved in this perilous situation, they added.

INS Chennai diverted from her Anti Piracy patrol and intercepted the MV at 1515hrs today, on 5th Jan. MV was kept under continuous surveillance using Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Predator MQ9B and integral helos. The Indian Navy Marine Commandos present onboard the Mission Deployed… https://t.co/0xP4JF94ID January 5, 2024

INS Chennai Takes Charge

The Indian naval warship INS Chennai, upon reaching the hijacked vessel, deployed its helicopter and initiated communication with the pirates. The vessel's crew, consisting of Indian nationals, has been confirmed safe, providing a crucial assurance amid the ongoing operation.

Rapid Response To Hijacking Attempt

The hijacking of the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, MV Lila Norfolk, occurred 300 nautical miles east of Somalia. The vessel, en route from Port Du Aco in Brazil to Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain, fell victim to an attempt by approximately five to six armed individuals.

In a statement, the Indian Navy revealed that its Mission Deployed Platforms acted swiftly upon receiving an alert on the UKMTO portal about the boarding attempt. The Navy's Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) was immediately deployed, and INS Chennai was diverted to assist the beleaguered vessel.

Ensuring Crew Safety

The Maritime Patrol Aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on Friday morning, establishing contact with the crew and verifying their safety. This proactive approach underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to swiftly addressing maritime threats and ensuring the well-being of its seafaring citizens.

As the situation unfolds, the Indian Navy's comprehensive response showcases the prowess and dedication of its personnel, emphasizing the nation's commitment to safeguarding maritime security on the global stage.