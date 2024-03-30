Indian Navy Conducts Major Operation In Arabian Sea, Rescues 23 Pakistanis From Somali Pirates

New Delhi: In a bold and daring operation, the Indian Navy executed a 12-hour-long operation in the Arabian Sea, successfully rescuing 23 Pakistani nationals from the clutches of Somali pirates. The operation, carried out with precision and strategic prowess, exemplifies India's commitment to maritime security in the region.

#INSSumedha intercepted FV Al-Kambar during early hours of #29Mar 24 & was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate #INSTrishul.



After more than 12 hrs of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked FV were forced to surrender.… https://t.co/2q3Ihgk1jn pic.twitter.com/E2gtTDHVKu — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 29, 2024

The Dramatic Rescue

The operation commenced in the early hours of March 29, 2024, when the Indian Navy warship INS Sumedha intercepted the hijacked vessel, FV Al-Kambar, which was under the control of pirates. Swift action was taken as INS Sumedha was soon joined by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul, enhancing the operation's strength and effectiveness.

Negotiations And Surrender

Utilizing their tactical expertise, Indian naval forces engaged in negotiations with the pirates, ultimately compelling them to surrender without violence. This diplomatic victory underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to resolving maritime crises with minimal bloodshed.

Following the pirates' surrender, Indian Naval specialist teams boarded the FV Al-Kambar to conduct comprehensive sanitization and seaworthiness checks. These meticulous examinations are crucial in ensuring the safety of the vessel before it is escorted to a secure area, allowing the crew to resume their normal fishing activities.

Navy's Swift Response To Potential Piracy

The Indian Navy's proactive stance against piracy was further demonstrated when it responded promptly to a potential piracy attack on an Iranian fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea. Two naval ships were diverted to intercept the hijacked vessel, showcasing India's commitment to maritime security in the region.

With this operation, the Indian Navy yet again reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding maritime activities, regardless of nationality. With several recent successful operations against piracy, including the interception of the pirate ship Ruen, the Indian Navy has solidified its reputation as a formidable force in combating maritime threats.

A Testament To India's Resolve

This latest operation serves as a testament to India's unwavering resolve to combat piracy and uphold international maritime laws. The Indian Navy's decisive actions underscore its pivotal role in ensuring the safety of seafarers and maintaining security in the Arabian Sea.