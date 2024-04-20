Advertisement
NewsIndia
INDIAN NAVY

Indian Navy Conducts Mega Excercise 'Poorvi Lehar' On East Coast

The Indian Navy contacted exercise 'Poorvi Lehar' on the East Coast which aimed to meet Maritime Security challenges.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 10:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Navy Conducts Mega Excercise 'Poorvi Lehar' On East Coast

New Delhi: The Indian Navy conducted extensive exercise Poorvi Lehar on the East Coast under the operational control of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. On Saturday, the Indian Navy conducted an exercise aimed at meeting Maritime Security challenges in the region, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

The 'Poorvi Lehar' witnessed the participation of ships, submarines, aircraft and Special forces. This exercise was conducted in multiple phases including combat training in a realistic scenario during the Tactical Phase and next the successful conduct of various firings during the Weapon Phase towards reaffirming the Indian Navy’s capability to deliver ordnance on target.

The important aspect of this exercise was the operation done by aircraft from different locations to ensure near-continuous Maritime Domain Awareness across the area of operations. 

"The exercise witnessed the participation of Ships, Submarines, aircraft and Special Forces. XPOL was conducted in multiple phases including combat training in a realistic scenario during the Tactical Phase and successful conduct of various firings during the Weapon Phase towards reaffirming Indian Navy's capability to deliver ordnance on target," the statement said.

As per the Statement, the exercise also includes the involvement of the India Air Force, Andaman & Nicobar Command, and Coast Guard. This showcased the high degree of interoperability among the various services.

The statement further added that the Exercise 'Poorvi Lehar' provided valuable lessons to participating forces. It allows the force to operate under realistic conditions and enhances readiness to respond effectively to maritime challenges in the region

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA Video
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter
DNA Video
DNA test of 'religious thinking' on UPSC list
DNA Video
DNA: Did cloud seeding drown Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?