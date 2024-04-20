Indian Navy Conducts Mega Excercise 'Poorvi Lehar' On East Coast

New Delhi: The Indian Navy conducted extensive exercise Poorvi Lehar on the East Coast under the operational control of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. On Saturday, the Indian Navy conducted an exercise aimed at meeting Maritime Security challenges in the region, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

The 'Poorvi Lehar' witnessed the participation of ships, submarines, aircraft and Special forces. This exercise was conducted in multiple phases including combat training in a realistic scenario during the Tactical Phase and next the successful conduct of various firings during the Weapon Phase towards reaffirming the Indian Navy’s capability to deliver ordnance on target.

The important aspect of this exercise was the operation done by aircraft from different locations to ensure near-continuous Maritime Domain Awareness across the area of operations.

As per the Statement, the exercise also includes the involvement of the India Air Force, Andaman & Nicobar Command, and Coast Guard. This showcased the high degree of interoperability among the various services.

The statement further added that the Exercise 'Poorvi Lehar' provided valuable lessons to participating forces. It allows the force to operate under realistic conditions and enhances readiness to respond effectively to maritime challenges in the region