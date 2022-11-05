Indian Navy keeping eye on Chinese spy ship in Indian Ocean ahead of missile test

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is on alert after a Chinese research ship entered the Indian Ocean region. "The Indian Navy has been closely monitoring the Chinese research vessel as soon as it entered the IOR. Indian Navy's assets which are Mission deployed in the IOR and the aerial surveillance capabilities ensure that the Navy maintains a comprehensive maritime domain awareness in the region," defence sources told ANI.

The Indian Navy will monitor the Chinese surveillance ship's activity through its aerial and maritime assets.

The Indian Navy keeps an eye on any such activity in its area of responsibility through its aerial and maritime assets, the sources said.

The Chinese research vessel is still quite a distance from the Indian seas. Its presence comes during a time when India's Defence sector tests its missiles. India had issued a Notice to Airmen which announced its plan to test a missile over the Bay of Bengal region from 10-11 Nov.

These research ships are also sent by the Chinese to follow their satellite launches, but this time, it may be to track upcoming missile launches by the Defence Research and Development Organization in India.

(With agency inputs)