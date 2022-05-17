Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates for the recruitment of Junior Engineering Assistants. According to the notification released on IOCL's official website at https://iocl.com/, the 2022 recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 19 vacancies.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 18 posts (UR - 4, EWS - 5, SC - 6, OBC - 7, PwBD - 8)

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation): 01 post (UR)

Indian Oil Recruitment: Pay scale?

Rs 25,000 - Rs 1,05,000.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification?

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): Candidates need to have three years of Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery & Petrochemical Engineering or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC candidates against reserved positions, the official notification said.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation): Candidates must have "3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC candidates against reserved positions."

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Age limit?

As on April 30, 2022, the minimum 18 years and the maximum age shall be 26 years for General/EWS/ST candidates.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Last date?

Candidates can apply till May 28, 2022.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Application fees?

Candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories have to pay Rs 150, while SC/ST/EXM candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Check official notification