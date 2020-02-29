Indian Railways launches its first 'Restaurant on Wheels'

Asansol: Indian Railways has launched its first 'Restaurant on Wheels' at the circulating area of Asansol railway station for the use of passengers as well as the general public.

Union Minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo, who inaugurated the restaurant, said: "The Restaurant on Wheels was developed by refurbishing two over-aged MEMU coaches."

"This unique effort will not only improve the facilities at Asansol station but will also generate non-fare revenue earnings approximately Rs 50 lakh in the next five years," a release from the Ministry of Railways said.

Supriyo also inaugurated two new air-conditioned Retiring Rooms and Electronic Reservation Chart Display System and a battery-operated car at Asansol station, the release added.