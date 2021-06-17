Indian Railways recruitment 2021: Bumper job vacancies! Apply for 40,000 posts in Group-D, check details here

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board has begun the process of RRB Group D Recruitment 2021 under various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs).

The post of Track Maintainer under the Engineering Department in the category of Group D Posts in various units of Indian Railways.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website: rrbcdg.gov.in.

Name of the post: Track Maintainer Grade IV

Department – Engineering

Pay Scale: Rs. 18,000 (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible.

Total Vacancies (All RRBs) – 40,721

Education Qualification: 10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

Age Limit: As of 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit is different for all the categories.

General Category – Age Limit 18 to 33 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1986)

OBC (NCL) – 18 to 36 as on July 1, 2001, to 2nd July 1983)

SC/ST – 18 to 38 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1981)

Medical Standards:

Medical Standards – B-1

General Fitness – Physically fit in all respects

Vision Standards – Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D),

Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and

Must pass the test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision, Mesopic vision, etc.

However, due to the current COVID-19 situation in India, the exams have been delayed for RRB Group D 2021.