Indian Railways to unveil its first ‘pod hotel’ in Mumbai today, check key features

MUMBAI: The Indian Railway will inaugurate its first pod hotel at Mumbai Central Railway Station on Wednesday.

According to reports, Union Minister of State of Railways, Coal and Mines, Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve will formally inaugurate the state-of-the-art POD concept retiring room at Mumbai Central railway station.

Train passengers looking for a comfortable stay after exhausting journeys can check-in at these POD concept retiring rooms. These modern retiring rooms can be booked at comparatively cheaper rates. Pod hotels or capsule hotels were first established in Japan's Osaka in the late 1970s in the heart of the city.

This modern retiring facility has been built on the first floor of the Mumbai Central Railway Station building.

Categories available for Pod hotel booking

This unique retiring facility consists of a total Pod inventory of 48, comprising 3 categories, namely 30 Classic Pods, 7 Ladies only, 10 Private Pods and One for Differently Abled as well.

While the Classic Pods and Ladies only Pods will comfortably fit One guest, the Private Pod will also have a private space within the room.

The pod meant for Differently abled persons will comfortably fit 2 guests with space for free movement of wheelchair.

Cost of booking Pod hotel

According to a media report, the pod hotel at the Mumbai Central will be available for all the passengers for 12 to 24 hours at the cost of Rs 999 and Rs 1,999 respectively.

A private pod can be availed for 12 to 24 hours at Rs 1,249 and Rs 2,499 respectively.

Key features of Pod hotel capsules

Aimed at providing affordable overnight accommodation, the pod hotel will have a number of small bed-sized capsules.

Each pod user will have access to free Wi-Fi, luggage room, toiletries, shower rooms, washrooms in common areas. Inside the pod, the guest can avail facilities like TV, a small locker, mirror, adjustable air conditioner and air filter vents, reading lights apart from interior light, mobile charging, smoke detectors and DND Indicators.

