India's active COVID caseload dips below 8 lakh after 73 days; 62,480 new cases, 1,587 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: Continuing the downward trend, India on Friday reported a decline in new COVID-19 cases with 62,480 more people testing coronavirus positive in the past 24 hours. During this period, the country also reported 1,587 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Fresh COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for the eleventh day in a row. The positivity rate in the country now stands at 3.24%.

According to the Union Health Ministry data released this morning, “India recorded 62,480 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, while 88,977 patients recovered. Recovery rate has improved to 96.03%.’’’

With this, India's active caseload on Friday declined to 7,98,656, less than 8 lakh after 73 days.

India reports 62,480 new #COVID19 cases, 88,977 discharges & 1,587 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,97,62,793

Total discharges: 2,85,80,647

Death toll: 3,83,490

India has so far reported 3,83,490 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and the global COVID-19 death toll has crossed the grim mark of 40 lakh on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far is nearing the 27-crore mark. Of these, five crore people have been given to beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years, the Union Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 177.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.84 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 177,355,602 and 3,840,181, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,508,384 and 600,933, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 29,700,313 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,702,630), France (5,811,456), Turkey (5,354,153), Russia (5,203,117), the UK (4,616,616), Italy (4,249,755), Argentina (4,222,400), Colombia (3,859,824), Spain (3,753,228), Germany (3,727,668) and Iran (3,070,426), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 496,004 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (381,903), Mexico (230,624), the UK (128,209), Italy (127,190), Russia (125,853) and France (110,796).

