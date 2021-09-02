हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 66.98 cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 66.98 crore landmark today.

India&#039;s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 66.98 cr
Image credits: Reuters

New Delhi: India has administered over 66.98 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, Heath Ministry informed on Thursday. As per the ministry`s 7 pm provisional report, "India`s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 66.98 Crore (66,98,35,708) landmark milestone today."Further, it was informed that over 64.70 lakh vaccines doses were administered in a single day, today. "More than 64.70 lakh (64,70,901) Vaccine Doses have been administered today," they added.

India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. As many as 35,181 patients recovered across the country from the viral disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,20,28,825. The current recovery rate is at 97.48 percent. (ANI)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 casesCOVID-19 recoveriesCovid-19 vaccination2nd COVID-19 deathCOVID-19 recovery rate India
Next
Story

FS Shringla calls on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, discusses bilateral ties, Afghanistan situation

Must Watch

PT27M25S

DNA: Hidden lessons in the Life and Death of Sidharth Shukla