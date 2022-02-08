India's daily Covid-19 cases tally continues to drop further, country reports 67,597 new infections

New Delhi: India's daily Covid-19 cases tally continued to drop further with the country reporting 67,597 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (February 8, 2022) morning, India's active coronavirus caseload has now declined to 9,94,891.

As many as 13,46,534 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate stands at 5.02%, while the weekly positivity rate has come down to 8.30%.

The country also saw 1,80,456 fresh recoveries and 1,188 deaths between Monday and Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 39.7 crores, while the deaths have surged to more than 57 lakhs, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases at 7,68,48,718 and deaths at 9,05,521.

The second worst-hit country in terms of cases is India with over 4.2 crore infections and 5,02,874 deaths, followed by Brazil which has so far recorded 2,66,16,014 infections and 6,32,946 fatalities.

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (20,933,062), the UK (17,923,805), Russia (12,612,259), Turkey (12,238,501), Italy (11,663,338), Germany (11,059,873), Spain (10,199,716), Argentina (8,589,879), Iran (6,579,266), Colombia (5,966,706), Poland (5,163,780) and Mexico (5,141,291), the CSSE figures showed.

