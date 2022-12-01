India's G20 presidency begins from today, 100 monuments to be illuminated

New Delhi: India is all set to assume the presidency of the G-20 grouping starting from today. G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

To mark the occasion, 100 monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites carrying the G-20 logo will be lit up for seven days from December 1 to 7. From Srinagar`s Shankaracharya temple to Delhi`s Red Fort to Thanjavur`s Great living Chola temple, various monuments will be illuminated on the occasion.

The list of 100 sites which will be illuminated also include Humayun`s Tomb and Purana Quila in Delhi, Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, Konark Sun Temple in Odisha and Sher Shah Suri`s Tomb in Bihar. India will be hosting 200 meetings across the nations in 32 different sectors during its G-20 presidency. However, India will be aiming at the supplying of reasonable technology for sustainable environmental development and the digital transformation of the country for its next year summit.

It was back in 1999 when the G-20 was established as a forum to help Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in a discussion for global economic and financial issues.

There are 19 countries which are a part of the Group of Twenty (G-20). It comprises (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States) and the European Union.

These members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP. Moreover, they also represent over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. The group mainly focuses on “policy coordination between its members to attain global economic stability, sustainable growth; to promote financial regulations that reduce risks and prevent future financial crises and to create a new international financial architecture.”

For those unaware, India will be hosting the G-20 leaders` summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023 under its Presidency. The sources suggest that the meetings will be done in those parts of the country which are very less explored.

India will begin its presidency with celebrations at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland. The current G-20 Chief Coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said, "India`s G-20 is an opportunity for the state of Nagaland to showcase its cultural diversity, uniqueness, and tourism potential.”

Prior to India, Indonesia officially handled the presidency last year. The G-20 Indonesia took Twitter and said, "The #G20BaliSummit marks the conclusion of the 2022 #G-20Indonesia Presidency. India will serve as the next holder of the G20 Presidency. G20 will continue to move forward to realize a global recovery as well as strong and inclusive growth under India`s G20 Presidency."

The website G20.org now reads `Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,`One Earth. One Family. One Future. The changes have been made in the website as per Indian belief and culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the logo, theme and website of India`s G-20 Presidency few days back and the logo displayed lotus which represents India`s ancient heritage, faith and thought.

Prime Minister said, “The Philosophy of Adwait, emphasises the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today`s conflicts.”

He added, "Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi`s solutions in the face of violence, through G-20, India is giving them a new height.”