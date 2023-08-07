India's Most Eligible Bachelors: List Includes One Whom Lalu Prasad Yadav Recently Advised, 'Shaadi Kariye, Hum Log Baraati Chalenge'

Most Eligible Bachelors: It is said that finding true love is difficult. Additionally, you frequently find what you're seeking in the strangest of locations. You might not find the kind of line-up of men we have for you here if you use dating or marriage applications. They are well-known, influential people who are frequently tracked on social media, but they still haven't met "the special one." Maybe, after all, the missing piece will connect. There is something for everyone, and we've tried to highlight what likely places them on the aforementioned lists. All of this is done in good fun and without any malicious intent to offend anyone.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Since the release of Aashiqui 2, everyone has fallen in love with this boy! His great acting, combined with his charming personality, can make any woman weak. Aditya began his career with Channel V as a VJ. Later, in 2009, he attempted to break into Bollywood with his first movie, London Dreams. He ended up being among the best actors in the business.



Kartik Aaryan

Being one of the most eligible and appealing bachelors in b-town, Kartik can't avoid this scrutiny either, and online users are frequently checking up on him to learn more about his life. In a recent Twitter interaction with the actor, Kartik was referred to as "Mr. Most Eligible Bachelor." His six-pack and million-dollar smile are enough to melt hearts!

Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra, known as "the man with the golden gun," is a skilled shooter who took home the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Further, what? As Indians celebrated a historic first individual gold medal, Abhinav Bindra's mother made fun of the fact that his Olympic victory had made him "the country's most eligible bachelor."

Prabhas

With his appearance in the Bahubali franchise, Prabhas captured the hearts of millions. I love the institution of marriage, and I'd like to settle down soon, he once stated in an interview. It is said that over the past five years, he has received close to 5,000 marriage proposals. His impending engagement to Kriti Sanon is the most recent rumor.

Rahul Gandhi

Lalu Yadav, the RJD's leader, is renowned for his distinctive personality. He abruptly advised Rahul Gandhi to get married and follow his mother's counsel during a major gathering of opposition parties in Bihar. Lalu Yadav, who was attending a political gathering for the first time in a while, responded, "Shaadi kariye, hum log baraati chalenge (Get married; we would like to be a part of your wedding procession)," making the Congress leader smile. The 53-year-old leader of the Congress joked in response, "Now that you have said it, it will happen." Rahul Gandhi, a Nehru-Gandhi descendant, is one of India's most eligible bachelor politicians. Many aspiring young Indian politicians look up to him as an inspiration.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger has a distinguished martial arts talent in addition to a flourishing career in Bollywood. Not to mention, his scorching, gorgeous lewks are to die for! Various NGOs that promote animal care have received assistance from the Baaghi actor as well. Tiger is a good-looking, good-hearted guy.

Temjen Imna Along

What is there not to like about a funny politician? In a tweet, the state president of the BJP in Nagaland stated that he was "still looking for her" after realizing that one of the most popular searches about him on Google was about his wife. He has expressed his singleness frequently, and he has even asked the founder of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal, for advice on finding "the special one."

Salman Khan

Without mentioning Bhaijaan, a list of bachelors would be incomplete. It might be a topic of interest on a global scale if and when he decides to get married. 'Bhai' has a distinct fan base all of his own, riding high on his appearance in Pathaan, which undoubtedly received the greatest applause. The original action hero, always producing heartwarming blockbusters, the 57-year-old also serves as the unifying force behind the reality competition show Bigg Boss, which garners high TRPs and has long been a reliable source of rumors, amusement, and scandals.

Numerous Indian men who are the most sought-after bachelors are young, talented, attractive, wealthy, and single. And a few males who have been bachelors for years are included in this list. Due to their endearing personalities, charisma, and established reputations, even in their 50s, they have a larger following than their younger counterparts and continue to compete with them. We hope that this will serve as motivation for everyone who wants to succeed in life but wants to put off getting married for a while.